Hundreds of elementary students learn about science at MSMS

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Science can be fun. That’s what hundreds of elementary students learned today at a science carnival hosted by the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science.

More than 730 second and third-graders participated in science experiments at Pohl Gym.

The carnival featured more than 128 presenters who had hands-on activities to teach the students about the wonders of science.

This is the first time MSMS has held the carnival since COVID.

