Hundreds of volunteers turn out for Summer backpacks of food initiative

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of children across Northeast Mississippi will not go hungry during the summer break, thanks to a new program.

The Tupelo Lee County Hunger Coalition will provide a box of food each week for children identified as the most “food insecure” in Tupelo, Lee County and Baldwyn School districts.

- Advertisement -

Friday afternoon, more than 300 volunteers worked hard at the Bancorpsouth Arena, packing more than 5,000 boxes of food that will be distributed throughout the summer.

It’s a way for children who depend on meals at their schools to not go hungry during summer break.

“A lot of these kids are on free and reduced lunches and most of them also receive the weekend backpack program, orchestrated by several different non profits and church groups in our area , but during the summer they don’t have access to those sources of food,” said Robin McKinney, of the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.

Boxes of food can be picked up on a weekly basis, or they can be delivered if a parent or guardian has no transportation.