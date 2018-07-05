Hundreds Of People Watch Fireworks Light Up The Sky During Independence Day Celebration In Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Several towns throughout our viewing area held city-wide celebrations in honor of this year’s Fourth of July Holiday.

In Starkville, hundreds of people came out to be a part of this years Independence Day Celebration at the Sportsplex.

As the sky lit up, so did the smiles on peoples face.

For many in attendance, the fireworks show was one of the main highlights of the celebration.

“You want to know how much fun I’m having, I don’t know what else to say besides excitement,” Starkville resident Fannie Leonard expressed. “Wow. It’s so much to do, so much to see, I can’t wait for the fireworks to light up the sky, it’s going to be a blast.”

Prior to the fireworks, those who came out got the chance to enjoy live music, good tasting food, and a fun time getting to fellowship with one another.