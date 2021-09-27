Hunt recognized for 30 consecutive years of National EMS certification

Nationally certified EMTs have to complete extra continuing education hours to keep the national certification

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt is getting high marks in another role.

The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians recently recognized Hunt for 30 consecutive years of National EMS certification.

Nationally certified EMTs have to complete extra continuing education hours to keep the national certification

Hunt was first certified in 1991. He has maintained that certification since.

He says the landscape of Emergency Medical Services has changed since he started.

“We have seen a lot of change from the point of where we used to just have a basic ambulance service, where we ‘load and go’. Basically, that meant just loading the patient in the back of the ambulance and go fast to the hospital. Whereas today, the paramedics are basically doing a lot of procedures that the physicians are doing, saving lives, and doing more advanced skills,” said Hunt.

Michael Hunt also serves as the Director of Emergency Medical Services at O-C-H Regional Medical Center.