Hunting experts gives safety tips for the rest of hunting season

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) The weather is cooling off and many of you are hitting the woods for hunting season, but there are a few things you should keep in mind to make sure you stay safe.

The CDC reports that there are approximately 700 non-fatal hunting related injuries in the United States each year.

“Right now, we are in the middle of rifle season,” said John Long, Next to Nature. “You have to make sure you yourself are safe, as well as other people in the woods that you come in contact with, and there are several ways of doing that.”

Some things to remember include wearing the correct hunter’s orange, wearing a safety belt, making sure your cell phone is charged, and properly using firearms.

“Treat every firearm that you handle as if it is loaded,” said Tony Rosetti, Salesman at Gary’s Pawn & Guns. “If someone hands you a gun, the first thing you do even if you saw them check it, you check it.”

“People lean their guns up against the tree, make sure the breach is open, and the gun is not loaded when you do that,” said Rosetti. “Every precaution you take, could save yours, or a family member, or a friend’s life, or even someone you do not know.”

DR. John Long said it is also a great idea to look closely at your tree stand.

“Do not just get into a stand without inspecting everything,” said Long. “Preseason inspections of all your bolts, cables, your seats, and most importantly where the tree stand attaches to the tree, because that will be your first point of failure if anything overtime. So, you want to make sure that that is still in working order.”

Mathiston resident Eddie Fuller said he knows there are many dangers when it comes to hunting.

Which is why he takes extra safety precautions when he heads for the woods.

“I wear my orange, and respect the landowner’s land, and all that.” said Fuller. I also make sure there is nobody on the other side of where I am shooting at.”

“It is only right because I do not want to shoot anybody.” said Fuller. “Or nothing else except a deer.”

Dr. Long also said you should let someone know the exact area where you are hunting.

