Huntington Bancshares Inc. agrees to buy Cadence Bank

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – An Ohio-based bank is about to become one of Mississippi’s largest banks.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, the parent company of Huntington Bank has agreed to buy Cadence Bank.

The deal will give Huntington a strong presence across the South and in Texas.

Cadence is one of the largest regional banks, operating nearly 400 branches in Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas.

Huntington does not plan to close any Cadence’s locations.

The sale is expected to close early next year.

Once it’s complete, the Cadence branches will operate under the Huntington name and brand.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.