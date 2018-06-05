Husband In Custody After Itawamba County Homicide

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Itawamba County man is in custody after his wife is found dead.

Sheriff Chris Dickenson says deputies were called to 147 Footney Brown Road about 5 AM on Tuesday morning.

- Advertisement -

Destiny Underwood was found dead at the home.

Investigators believe she may have been strangled, but are awaiting autopsy results to determine an exact cause of death.

A three month-old child in the home was not injured. It is now being cared for by family members.

Underwood’s husband, Avery Underwood, is in custody. He has not been formally charged.

We expect to learn more information about this developing story this afternoon.

WCBI’s Allie Martin is in Itawamba County and will have the latest tonight on WCBI News at 5 & 6.