Husband of Noxapater Murder Victim Could be the Murderer

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man arrested in Texas for murder will be soon questioned by Winston County investigators for another homicide.

The case we refer to is the murder of Noxapater resident, Carolyn Burnside.

In an interview with her husband Darrell the week following her death, it seemed there was no way he could be considered a suspect, but eight months later he’s the one who could be brought back for questioning.

It’s been eight months since the murder of Noxapater resident, Carolyn Burnside, and no one has faced charges.

“Obviously, in Mississippi, this is still an ongoing investigation,” said Winston County Sheriff, Jason Pugh.

But the Sheriff believes to have his culprit and says this was no random act of violence.

“The murder here in Noxapater, we realized at the beginning, was a complicated murder,” he said, describing the extreme *lack* of evidence at the crime scene. “It was a planned murder.”

Two day after Carolyn Burnside’s murder, we sat down with her husband, Darrell, who at the time appeared to be broken up over his loss.

“I can’t see that far into my life without her,” said Burnside in our interview from January 15. “I’m just trying to get through every minute.”

That same grieving husband now sits in a Louisiana prison for the alleged killing of his girlfriend, Houston Texas resident Ashley George.

“It obviously has one common denominator in both of those deaths, and that denominator is Mr. Darrell Burnside,” Pugh said.

Multiple agencies participated in the investigations, leading to the arrest of Darrell Burnside.

Pugh listed, “We have had extraordinary assistance in our departmnet from the Mississippi Highway Patrol investigations division, from the Louisiana State Police, from the Houston Police Department, and from the Texas Rangers.”

Sheriff Pugh says now all that remains is to bring Darrell Burnside back to Winston County.

“Obviously, Darrell has a lot of questions to answer in Houston, and we’ve got a few questions we would like to ask him ourselves,” the Sheriff said. “We’ve been working with those guys, like I said, since April when Ashley’s murder occurred. We will continue to work with them until, hopefully, our murder here is resolved and our charges have been pressed in Mississippi also.”

Sheriff Pugh says this case has taken more turns than most homicides.

There were some things that were said off record that we hope to bring onto the record and onto this show as this investigation develops.