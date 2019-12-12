Organization supplies local students with hygiene boxes

COLUMBUS & NOXUBEE, Miss. (WCBI) – United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee has teamed up with International Paper to help local students.

Volunteers helped put together 500 boxes of feminine products for Columbus and Noxubee high schoolers.

The goal is to help students have the products they need and keep them in class and learning.

Kellum Kim, with International Paper, said the program started after noticing a need for the products in schools.

“So we saw a need in the communities where we live and operate for a thing called them fem care products fem high care packages, which is a product it’s going to help fight truancy and our middle and high schools. So we came together and volunteered and packed over 500 boxes that were happy to donate to the schools today,” said Kim.

“What it means for our students, especially our young ladies, that will help them with attendance. And also, self-esteem is something that our nurses found out that they have an issue with home. And so it’s going to be tremendously, you know, appreciated by all of our students and our faculty and staff as well,” said Dr. Angelia Bluitt.

Renee Sanders, with the United Way, said Safe Haven and Last House on the Block will also receive boxes.