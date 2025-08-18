Hyperion named Tech Manufacturer of the Year

The Tupelo based company makes sensors for government and commercial clients

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The award naming Hyperion Technology Group as Tech Manufacturer of the Year was presented by the RISE Center at the University of Mississippi. The Center offers resources for small businesses across the state.

“The purpose at the RISE Center is to help high-growth companies, which are scaling up. We can be specific in our counseling for those type businesses,” said Chip Templeton, Director of The RISE Center.

Hyperion Technology Group was founded in 2009 with five employees. The company provides state-of-the-art, custom electronic systems for government and commercial clients in the United States and worldwide.

Chad Williams, president and CEO of Hyperion, says the award is a testimony to the high-tech company.

“I feel a lot of gratitude for all the folks who help along the way, those who work here, work hard and try to make the company into something that is productive and profitable, strength and health to continue for many years to come,” Williams said.

Hyperion’s award not only shows the importance of innovation, but also the importance of teamwork among public and private organizations at the local, state, and national levels.

“We have had a partnership with them for several years; they rent a building we own, and another one is some technology they provide us as far as some data we have in our community. It is a great recognition for them,” said Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan.

Hyperion now has around sixty employees at its Tupelo location.

Hyperion also has an office in Gulfport.

For more information, visit their website at hyperiontg.com.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.