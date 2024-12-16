‘I Am Mentoring Program’ hosts 2nd annual coat drive

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The “I Am Mentoring Program” is making sure citizens are warm this winter with its 2nd annual coat drive.

The organization gave away over 300 coats and winter essentials all at no cost on Saturday, Dec. 15.

This all took place at Missionary Union Baptist Church in Columbus.

Organizer Darnell Madison says they have been fundraising and collecting donations since October.

He said he was glad to give back to a community that has given so much to him.

