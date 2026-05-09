IAHS Senior wins girls state tennis championship

Davis began playing tennis in the seventh grade and says she is honored and humbled to win the state title, although it took a day or so to sink in.

‘And then when I actually won it kind of didn’t hit me until maybe two days later, I was like, that is kind of an important thing, and I don’t know it didn’t really hit me until later, but it means a lot,” Davis said.

“I knew she could do it, I believed in her the whole time, she has put in the work, she is one of the most deserving people to win a state championship, she is humble, coachable,” Martin said.

Davis is looking forward to graduation in a few weeks, then it’s on to MSU, where she will study aerospace engineering. And she also wants to play club tennis.

‘There are tryouts in the fall, hopefully I will make it,” Davis said.

Before heading to MSU, Davis will take part in the Mississippi Association of Coaches All Star Tennis Match June 10th and 11th at Hinds Community College.