IAHS Senior wins girls state tennis championship
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – When she isn’t in class, Helen Davis is probably getting in some practice on the ICC Tennis Courts.
That dedication, perseverance, and willingness to work hard helped Davis claim the 4A girls state tennis singles championship.
‘It took a lot of work, day in and day out, I could feel the state coming on, but I had that goal in mind, and I had my mind set to it,” Davis said.
Tennis Coach Kailee Martin says this marks the first time in 25 years that IAHS has brought home a girls’ singles state tennis title. She says Davis is not only a hard worker, but also an inspiration and a mentor to younger tennis players.
‘They come up to me after practice and say, ‘Coach Kailee, Helen helped me learn how to do this, and I feel so much better,” Martin said.
Davis began playing tennis in the seventh grade and says she is honored and humbled to win the state title, although it took a day or so to sink in.
‘And then when I actually won it kind of didn’t hit me until maybe two days later, I was like, that is kind of an important thing, and I don’t know it didn’t really hit me until later, but it means a lot,” Davis said.
“I knew she could do it, I believed in her the whole time, she has put in the work, she is one of the most deserving people to win a state championship, she is humble, coachable,” Martin said.
Davis is looking forward to graduation in a few weeks, then it’s on to MSU, where she will study aerospace engineering. And she also wants to play club tennis.
‘There are tryouts in the fall, hopefully I will make it,” Davis said.
Before heading to MSU, Davis will take part in the Mississippi Association of Coaches All Star Tennis Match June 10th and 11th at Hinds Community College.