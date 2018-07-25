IAHS student thankful for caring teacher, ‘Team Depot’

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Volunteers from a home improvement store have spent the past two days working on a project that will make a big difference for a high school student with special needs.

They call themselves “Team Depot” and for two days, employees from Home Depot stores in Tupelo and Oxford built a handicapped accessible ramp and pavilion at the home of Dakota Tucker.

The 17-year-old will be a senior at Itawamba Agricultural High School and has cerebral palsy. Dakota depends on a motorized wheelchair to get around and every morning, he waits for the school bus to pick him up, rain or shine.

“Going to school soaking wet ain’t no fun,” said Tucker.

Dakota’s home has a ramp in the back, but it’s not covered. Team Depot Captain LaToya Loyd was contacted by one of Dakota’s teachers and the project was approved.

“It’s sponsored by Home Depot Foundation. Our company gives us $80 million a year to help our communities out,” said Lloyd.

Her 11-year-old son is the youngest volunteer on this job site and says he has learned some important lessons.

“To help people out and make sure everybody has a good life,” said Mekhi Washington.

Dakota is not only excited about the ramp and pavilion, but he’s also thankful a teacher at IAHS let Team Depot know about his family’s need.

“It means so much, you know, keep me dry when it’s raining. It will give my family a place to stay when it’s raining outside and we can kind of hang out and it’s nice to know there’s people out there that want to help,” Tucker said.

Team Depot members say they will return in a few months to paint and stain the ramp and pavilion.

After graduation, Dakota plans to attend ICC, and then Ole Miss to pursue a teaching and coaching degree.