Ian to track into Gulf and become major hurricane next week, targeting Florida

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane next week as the system emerges into the Gulf.

The structure of TS Ian continues to remain ragged as recent days’ wind shear has prevented major organization thus far. However, the environment is set up to support quick strengthening into the southern/southeastern Gulf. The latest NHC forecast calls for Ian to rapidly intensity Monday & Tuesday into a major hurricane.

Because Ian has struggled so far, there remains a wide spread in forecast model guidance as to where Ian will go toward the end of next week. Some take Ian toward the western FL Panhandle while others target the Peninsula. No models threaten Mississippi in any way.

Until forecast confidence improves, everyone along the northern Gulf Coast from Mobile east to the west coast of Florida should monitor future updates on Ian.