ICC and CORE partner together to help prepare MHP candidates

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Itawamba Community College is expanding a program that helps people get prepared for a career in law enforcement.

The Candidates On Rapid Entry, or CORE, program began as a partnership between community colleges and the Mississippi Highway Patrol to help qualified candidates prepare for entry into MHP’s trooper schools.

ICC is now expanding the reach of its program to include people interested in joining local law enforcement agencies.

The school signed an agreement with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.

The school will provide Criminal Justice courses, CORE classes, and physical training classes. The law enforcement agencies will provide hands-on instruction and mentorship opportunities for candidates.

ICC is planning on forming other similar partnerships in the coming months.

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