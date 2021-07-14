ICC AND MUW working together to help students earn bachelors degree

FULTON/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women and Itawamba Community College are making it easier for students to finish their degrees.

Leaders from the 2 schools sign a Memorandum of Understanding today that will allow ICC students earning associate’s degrees in Early Childhood Development to finish their bachelor’s degree at The W.

MUW’s president says the agreement will help students streamline their education and help them graduate sooner.

“Students can build their pathways. They can save time, and they can make sure that all their courses will transfer, and it will be an easy transition for them. So, we’re excited to welcome ICC students to our early childhood program,” said MUW president Nora Miller.

I-C-C and M-U-W advisors will also be working together to help students stay on track.