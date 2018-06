FULTON, Miss. (WCBI)- A Strong storm Sunday night damaged the home of Itawamba Community College’s (ICC) head baseball coach.

ICC’s president, Jay Allen announced that Rick Collier’s home was struck by lightning and caught fire, causing severe damage.

He said Collier and his family are all safe.

If you are interested in helping the family, you can contact Adam Gore at 662-862-8059 or email communityrelations@iccms.edu.