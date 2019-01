By

Tweet on Twitter

Share on Facebook

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) — ICC basketball picks up two home wins Saturday against Gadsden State.

Indians women’s hoops wins, 82-68. Shaniyah Buford leading the way with 24 points.

- Advertisement -

ICC men win, 85-74. Choctaw County-alum Akeem Kirkwood guiding the Indians with 23 points.