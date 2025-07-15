ICC hosts MHP C.O.R.E. Camp for students interested in law enforcement

The unique camp gives middle and high school students a look behind the badge

FULTON, MISS. (WCBI) – It is the second day of C.O.R.E. Camp, and students are learning how to lift and preserve fingerprints at crime scenes.

One thing they’ve learned is real real-life police and detective work is nothing like some popular TV shows.

“We call it the CSI effect,” said Dr. Tim Clouse, who spent 27 years in law enforcement. He now leads ICC’s Criminal Justice Program and said this camp allows these middle and high school students a chance to learn about leadership, crime scene investigations, teamwork, and firearms safety.

“We are hoping these students eventually come to ICC, they participate in our C.O.R.E. program, whether they go to Highway Patrol or a local agency, we want them to participate. Because even if you don’t go straight to highway patrol, the C.O.R.E. program gives you what to expect in any type of law enforcement field,” Dr. Clouse said.

No MHP C.O.R.E. Class would be complete without some PT. So every day, instructors make sure students put the work in.

“The physical training is just one aspect of a law enforcement job, a profession you have to go through to get the position. There is academics, and also mental preparation needed to succeed, not only there but in life as well,” said Master Sgt. Heath Mullins, who is with the MHP’s C.O.R.E. program, and also recruitment for the highway patrol.

Rising Freshman Garrett Logan is already set on a career in law enforcement.

He said the C.O.R.E. Camp is great preparation.

“After high school, I plan on going into the Marines, becoming an officer, then either the Lee County Sheriff’s Department or the Mississippi State Troopers,” Logan said.

Helen Davis will be a senior.

She came to C.O.R.E. Camp to learn something new.

“I didn’t know about all crime scene, drawing, it is orderly, have to do everything in order,” Davis said.

The Camp wraps up on Thursday, July 17.

For information on the C.O.R.E. Program, students should contact their MHP recruiting office or their college’s criminal justice department

