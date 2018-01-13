Ice Keeps Troopers Busy

UNDATED ( MHP RELEASE) -The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated 47 vehicle crashes and assisted another 50 stranded motorist during Friday’s winter weather event. Most of the crashes were recorded in Tippah, Alcorn, Benton and Union Counties. Fortunately there were no serious injuries reported.

As of Saturday morning, US 72 and I22 were still covered with ice in the western parts of the district. Many bridges are also still covered with ice in many counties within the district.

“All Troopers in the district were placed on a 24-hour shift to assist stranded motorist. We will continue to work a 24-hour shift until all our highways are clear,” said Captain Chad Moore.

If you need assistance or find yourself stranded please dial *47 on your cell phone.

We are still urging residents to limit their travel.