GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are returning to the Golden Triangle this week.

The horses will make their first appearance today during the Tupelo Christmas parade.

Then tomorrow, photo opportunities are available with one of the Clydesdales at Starkville’s Holiday Bazaar at the Mill from 4 to 6.

Now it’s not easy to cater to the majestic creatures during their visit.

The Mississippi Horse Park Director talks about the process when housing these animals.,

“There are certain credentials that you have to have to house them. Of course, you know they want bigger stalls because the horses are very, very large and they need wash racks and they need turnout. You know they need a place to turnout. Yesterday, they used both of the arenas to turn the horses out and let them stretch their legs,” said Bricklee Miller, Mississippi Horse Park.

There will also be a showcase parade on Friday starting at 5 pm in Starkville.

Viewing opportunities start at 4 pm at Fire Station One.