Iconic country music artist arrives in Philadelphia

People were lined up in the street waiting to get into Dolly Parton's Concert

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WCBI) – An iconic country music artist made their arrival on Aug. 26 in Philadelphia, MS.

People were lined up in the street waiting to get into Dolly Parton’s Concert.

Parton put on two full performance shows at the historic Ellis Theater as a fundraiser for the Congress of Country Music.

For 24/7 news and updates follow us on Facebook and Twitter