Identical twins purchase identical homes next door to each other

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Homeownership is the American dream. For two identical twins, that dream has become a reality.

When Laqeisha and Lakeisha Bowden started house hunting, the identical twins were looking for one house, but there was a problem.

“We have lots of clothes, that was the issue, so we had to get two houses,” said Leqeisha.

The 26-year-old twins not only dress alike, but they also drive matching cars, both work as traveling nurses, and now they are neighbors.

Each home has an identical floorplan. Each home has four bedrooms and in each home, one bedroom will become a grand closet.

“It will be for a majority of all our clothes, we have a separate closet for shoes, we use that, shoes, purses, accessories, jewelry, handbags, probably fill it up by the end of the year, more than likely,” said Lakeisha.

The only difference between the two homes is the exterior. The realtor encouraged the twins to look to the future for resale value.

“Told them I’m not going to let you do that, will build inside like that, but outside, we gotta make it different, part of issue is girls made similar decisions and picked out clothes together, shopped together, lived together for 26 years,” said Martin Mesecke, of Crye Leike, Oxford.

Although they each have their own space, the Bowden twins will still spend a lot of time together.

” I will be there, when she cooks I will come there, if she needs sugar I have sugar, we’re connected at the hip,” said Laqeisha.

Now that the twins have officially christened both of their homes, there’s more shopping in their future.

“We started buying furniture, refrigerators, everything, two of everything, will be alike,” said Laqeisha.

The identical twins hope to be moved into their identical homes by May.

“We will have a big housewarming party, times two,” said Lakeisha.

The twins are planning on getting their master’s and doctor’s degrees. Now that they are homeowners, their Mom and Dad are empty nesters.