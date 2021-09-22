The identity of one of the men arrested in a car theft ring has been released

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Teon Garrett of Huntsville, Alabama is charged with felony fleeing, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest.

Those are the charges in Choctaw County.

In Oktibbeha County, Garrett is charged with felony fleeing and receiving stolen property.

He also faces charges in Kosciusko.

The investigation started after six vehicles were stolen from a Kosciusko car dealership on Sunday night.

A high-speed chase began in Choctaw County and ended Lowndes County where Garrett was arrested.

One of the vehicles was stopped in Starkville where a second person was arrested. That person’s name has not publicly been released.

Law enforcement are also searching for a third suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.