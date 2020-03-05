Identity released of inmate who died in prison hospital

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate who died Wednesday at Parchman was serving time for a conviction out of Northeast Mississippi.

Lee Clemmer Jr., 45, died Wednesday afternoon in the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitatry.

- Advertisement -

Foul play was not suspected in his death. His body was sent for an autopsy.

Clemmer was convicted twice of selling methamphetamine in Prentiss County, with an enhanced penalty on one count.

He received five years when sentenced in October of 2018, and three years when sentenced the second time in January of 2019.