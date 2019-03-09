ID’s for children.

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- Some children in Amory are safer tonight after being issued special ID by law enforcement.

They camped out at the Amory Walmart Store. The police and fire departments had representatives on hand to issue special ID cards to area children.

The kids were measured for height and weight, photographed and fingerprinted. The information was then put on a laminated card and given to the child.

“The reason why we’re doing the ID’s is just in case say a child turns up missing at least the parent has some sort of ID or recent ID to show the police or fire department, and it’s also just a fun activity for the kids,” said Sergeant Rick Jones.

But Jones says the ID’s make it much easier for law enforcement to find the missing children.

“It’s easier because it’s actually a recent photo you know we have a recent photo where we could easily identify a child because a lot of times when we’re searching they are several different kids in the area sometimes when we’re searching to make sure we do have the right child is located. And it gives us an estimation of height and weight,” said Jones.

And they also stressed the importance of car seats.

“It’s very important because a lot of car seats that we come in contact with in the back of the car are improperly installed. They’re usually too loose because a lot of parents they don’t want to hurt their child tightening it down. But we just make sure it’s installed correctly, so nothing happens if they get into an accident,” said Jones.

“The car seat thing is you know to keep them safe while their car is in motion. It doesn’t matter if it’s going ten feet or fifteen feet, you need to have the same as your seat belt when you’re traveling. It’s to keep them safe because you never know when you’re going to have an accident.”

Child car seats are mandatory in Mississippi,” said Lee Wright.

The Amory police department says if you were unable to get ID cards for your children, you can arrange to do so by contacting them.