IHL authorizes pro-rated refund for students

There’s a refund coming for some students at Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi.

Students who lived on campus in residence halls will receive a pro-rated refund.

All students with dining plans will have their balance rolled over to the fall semester. Graduating seniors will receive a pro-rated refund on their remaining balance.

And, there will be refunds, also pro-rated for parking for all commuter students and those who did not remain in campus housing after the 12th of March.

According to MSU President Mark Keenum and Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce – all refunds will be applied to students’ accounts and will first apply to any current outstanding charges.

Any unused balance will be distributed to students via direct deposit or refund check.

All late payments and financing charges will be waived through the end of the semester.

The refund dates are based on the date the universities closed following spring break.