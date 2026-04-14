IHL’s Board of Trustees hold discussion for new MUW President

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Board of Trustees for the Institutions of Higher Learning have a big decision to make in the coming months, and that is who will lead Mississippi University for Women in the coming years.

Today, they heard from some of the people who have a vested interest in that decision.

The IHL Board was on the W campus to hold two listening sessions.

The goal was to find out what students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members want in a new president.

Current President Nora Miller is retiring in June.

The IHL also wants to know what qualities the W’s stakeholders are looking for in a new leader, and what issues are important to them.

From there, they set the criteria for the job and establish the process for the search.

“And we do hope the students, faculty, staff, and alumni that are here today will also understand that they have a critical voice in this, and go away knowing that the IHL Board has listened to them and is taking their opinions and concerns into account,” said Communications Director John Howell. “Our hope is that the takeaway is that folks realize that the Board of Trustees sees The W as a critical part of Mississippi’s Public University System. It’s a strong regional university. It’s a strong component in an eight-university system, and it needs the best leadership possible.”

A timeframe for the search has not been set. Nora Miller’s last day on the job will be June 30. She is the first MUW Alum to hold the position of President full-time.

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