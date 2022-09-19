Illegal marijuana operation leads to arrest in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Saltillo police found an illegal marijuana-growing operation leading to the arrest of one person.

Investigators are just now releasing details of this August 28th arrest.

Police say they were called to a disturbance at a home, and that’s when they found several marijuana plants being grown at the home.

Sean Hettinger is facing charges of felony marijuana possession and other misdemeanor charges.

In a separate drug arrest, Catherin McLevain faces possession of meth charges.

Last Thursday, officers pulled her over and say they found drug paraphernalia in the backseat of her car.

During a search, officers found a felony amount of meth.

North Mississippi Narcotics agents also helped in her arrest.