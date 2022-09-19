Illegal marijuana operation leads to arrest in Saltillo
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Saltillo police found an illegal marijuana-growing operation leading to the arrest of one person.
Investigators are just now releasing details of this August 28th arrest.
Police say they were called to a disturbance at a home, and that’s when they found several marijuana plants being grown at the home.
Sean Hettinger is facing charges of felony marijuana possession and other misdemeanor charges.
In a separate drug arrest, Catherin McLevain faces possession of meth charges.
Last Thursday, officers pulled her over and say they found drug paraphernalia in the backseat of her car.
During a search, officers found a felony amount of meth.
North Mississippi Narcotics agents also helped in her arrest.