Illegal to shoot fireworks in town limits of Shuqualak

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s almost the new year and just about everyone is excited about it, however, the town of Shuqualak wants to remind you that it is illegal to shoot off fireworks within the town limits.

The new ordinance, which was approved earlier this year, includes firing any type of firearms such as pistols and shotguns.

Several other cities and towns have also banned fireworks.

