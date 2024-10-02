Illinois man charged with trafficking firearms in North MS

crime cop car

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – An Illinois man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking guns.

20-year-old Derrick Stewart Jr. was sentenced October 1 for firearms trafficking and conspiracy to traffic firearms.

The investigation began after agents with the bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms, and explosives noticed a high volume of firearms recovered in crime from the

city of Chicago had been purchased in the Northern District of Mississippi.

Authorities identified over 60 guns that were purchased illegally and transported to Chicago for resale by Stewart and others.

Some of the guns involved in new crimes had been purchases as recent as one day prior to use in the new offense.

Several of the firearms recovered had machinegun devices attached that converted the firearms to be able to fire automatically.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced Stewart’s offenses to be followed by three years of probation.

The case was investigated by the Chicago field division of ATF with assistance from the ATF Oxford.

