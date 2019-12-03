Impeachment updates: House Democrats to release impeachment report

House Intelligence Committee to issue its findings after Trump impeachment hearings

Latest updates on the impeachment inquiry

The House Intelligence Committee plans to release its report on President Trump and Ukraine on Tuesday.

Republicans finished their own report on the investigation, accusing Democrats of conducting “an orchestrated campaign to upend our political system.”

The Judiciary Committee is gearing up for its first hearing in the impeachment probe, scheduled for Wednesday.

The White House says it won’t participate in the hearing, calling the impeachment inquiry “baseless” and “partisan.”

Washington — House Democrats on the Intelligence Committee plan to release their report with findings from the first phase of the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday before turning over the impeachment inquiry to the House Judiciary Committee, which will hold its first hearing on Wednesday.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on MSNBC that Democrats are finalizing the report and plan to release it publicly.

“We are putting the finishing touches on the report which will be publicly released tomorrow,” he said on “The Rachel Maddow Show” Monday evening.

Schiff said the Intelligence Committee will continue its investigation even after Judiciary takes the lead on impeachment.

“While that process is going on, we don’t intend to be static,” he said. “If we learned new information that will build on what we know already, we will file a supplemental report with the Judiciary Committee.”

Intelligence Committee members returning from the Thanksgiving break began going over the draft on Capitol Hill on Monday evening. The committee will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. to vote on adopting the report before sending it to the Judiciary Committee, along with a separate report prepared by Republican members.

In their report, House Republicans defended the president’s dealings with Ukraine and accused Democrats of trying to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold its first hearing in the impeachment probe on Wednesday. Lawmakers will hear from four constitutional law experts about the history of impeachment and what constitutes an “impeachable offense.” Republicans on the Judiciary Committee demanded the addition of other witnesses to showcase a “wider array of perspectives regarding impeachment.”