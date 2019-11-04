Impeachment updates: House to release transcripts of testimony

The Week in Washington: Impeachment probe moves full steam ahead

The latest news on the impeachment inquiry

Democrats on the committees leading the impeachment inquiry plan to release transcripts of closed-door hearings, beginning this week.

Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier said the transcripts will be “very telling.”

Last week, the House voted to approve a resolution establishing the procedures for the impeachment inquiry’s next phase, laying out the framework for public hearings.

Washington — House Democrats are planning to release transcripts of the closed-door testimony provided as part of the impeachment inquiry as the probe enters a more public-facing phase.

Democratic Representative Jackie Speier, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, told “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the testimony will prove to be “very telling.”

“I think you’re going to see all of the transcripts that are going to be released probably within the next five days,” Speier said. “I don’t know if they’re all going to be released on the same day. But they’re going to be very telling to the American people.”

A resolution passed by the House last week establishes the parameters of the inquiry moving forward, including the release of transcripts, public hearings in the Intelligence Committee and eventual hearings in the Judiciary Committee, where the president and his counsel will be able to cross examine witnesses and request subpoenas.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for the whistleblower offered to let House Republicans submit questions directly to his client, bypassing Democrats on the committee.

Mark Zaid, who represents the whistleblower who raised concerns about President Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine, said he told Republican Representative Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the Intelligence Community, that his client would answer written questions under penalty of perjury.