The Importance Of Documenting Your Christmas Gifts

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s not only important to insure your pricey gifts, but also to document them.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff Steve Gladney says it’s important to know the information on your expensive items, whether it be jewelry, guns, electronics, or appliances.

He says most items have serial numbers located on them, and it’s that number that you need to know and keep.

“The best way, if it’s got a serial number on it, write it down, and then take a picture of it, and then, make sure that you store that in a safe place, if you have a safe or anything in your home, or a lock box, or where ever, you know, store those numbers.”

Gladney also suggests taking pictures of everything in your home, to have extra coverage in case something happens, like a house fire.