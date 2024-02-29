Important dates for absentee voting in party primaries

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – If you’re planning on voting by absentee ballot for March 12’s party primaries, some important dates are coming up.

Circuit Clerks’ Offices will be open this Saturday, March 2, and next Saturday, March 9 from 8 a.m. until noon for in-person absentee voting.

If you’re planning on voting by mail-in absentee, ballots must be postmarked by March 12 and received by your County Circuit Clerk’s Office no later than March 19.

To track your absentee ballot or locate your circuit clerk’s contact information, visit the My Election Day online portal.

For any questions about elections or voting you can call the Secretary of State’s Elections Hotline at 1(800)829-6786.

