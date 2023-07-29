Improvements are happening in different areas of Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Things may not look the best in certain parts of Starkville as workers are making improvements throughout the city.

Many have seen that certain portions of downtown Starkville are blocked off as crews are redoing the roads and what’s under them.

There’s also power line work being done on Reed Road.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill says although the work being done may have a slight inconvenience for drivers now it will make for a better Starkville in the future.

“We’re replacing power lines, sewer lines, so as they’re working their way through town they’re digging into the pavement, replacing those lines, covering it back up again, and at some point in the not too distant future when they get that done in most areas they will cover it over with some temporary asphalt and then that sets us up to be in our main street redesign project. Old electric poles that need to be replaced so they’re going through and replacing them with the larger concrete poles will have a much stronger life and much greater ability to withstand weather wind etc. ”

The mayor feels that all of the work in the city should wrap up in the near future.