Improvements continue on some city streets in Columbus

The 5.5 million dollar paving project throughout Columbus could be complete by October.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Improvements continue on some city streets.

The 5.5 million dollar paving project throughout Columbus could be complete by October.

142 streets are seeing some type of improvement work.

City engineer Kevin Stafford of Neel Schaffer gave an update today to the Columbus Rotary Club.

He says despite some issues, the work will continue until the roads are finished.

“Right now, they are about 65% complete. They are progressing. The weather has hindered them a little bit. They have had some equipment issues but otherwise, they are still progressing. Also, our concrete guys had a lot of turnover, a lot of labor issues. However, as of last week, they had a new sub come in and we hope too they continue to progress and complete as soon as possible,” said Kevin Stafford, City Engineer.

Stafford also updated the group about other projects in the city and about the work Neel Schaffer does in the area.