In the 80s for the end of October

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Ending October with above average temperatures, holding in the 80s. Rain chance returns for the end of the week, possibility for some storms.

MONDAY NIGHT: Conditions tonight are mostly clear and mild. Overnight lows will be dropping into the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Another toasty day! High temperatures maintain in the middle 80s. Mostly clear, though at times a few clouds may be passing through. Low temps continue in the upper 50s.

WED/THUR: Low to middle 80s continue. Extra clouds start popping up Wednesday. Lows become a bit more mild, in the middle 60s. Clouds and moist air will be the beginning of the changes. Halloween Thursday begins dry and will stay warm, with highs in the low to middle 80s. However, a front is bound to bring showers and potentially some thunderstorms by the late afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could become stronger, though severe threats are fairly limited for now. Stay tuned for updates…and maybe buy a clear poncho for your ghouls and goblins.