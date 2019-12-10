Inaugural celebrations announced for Mississippi governor-elect

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Inaugural celebrations for Governor-Elect Tate Reeves have been set and the public has been invited to attend.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

A worship service will be held Sunday, January 12, at Galloway United Methodist Church at 4:00 p.m.

A full slate of events has been planned for Tuesday, January 14, beginning with the Inauguration Ceremony at the State Capitol at 10:30 am.

The Inaugural Parade will be held at 2:00 p.m. in downtown Jackson. The Governor’s Mansion will host an open house during the afternoon.

The celebration culminates with the Inaugural Ball at the Mississippi Trade Mart at 7:00 p.m.

You can see the full schedule of events with additional details here.