COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) — Morning sunshine and humidity will lead to an increased chance of thunderstorms this evening that will continue through the end of the week.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies will prevail early today, but clouds will build in through the afternoon hours. The high temperature will be around 93°, but humidity will continue to feel oppressive through daylight hours, making heat index values closer to 105°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms are likely after the end of the work day today and continuing through the evening. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning are possible. Localized rainfall amounts could exceed half of an inch in some areas. Low temperature overnight will be in the mid-seventies.

FRIDAY: Clouds will dissipate slightly in the morning following storms overnight, making for partly cloudy conditions. Conditions will remain hot and muggy, with a high temperature around 92° and a heat index of 103°. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible as well.