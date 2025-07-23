Increased Gulf moisture

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Tropical Low moves more moisture across the Deep South. Potential for increased chances for rain and slightly lower temperatures.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Keep the bug spray out! It is going to be another uncomfortably warm night for NE MS. Overnight temperatures are only dropping into the upper 70s, with passing clouds.

THURSDAY: Gulf Low continues to track West across the coast. This is wrapping plenty of additional moisture into the Deep South. Increased amounts of clouds are expected, with a greater chance for afternoon to evening showers/storms through the afternoons and into the evenings. High temperatures will reach the middle 90s, with lows falling only into the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Additional cloud coverage will help to keep temperatures slightly cooler for the end of our week. Highs will be in the lower 90s to finish the week and head into the weekend. Scattered rain showers/storms will be most present Friday afternoon. Expect another muggy night, with lows back in the middle 70s.