Increased humidity, rain chances arrive soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI – One last “decent” weather day lies ahead before a summer-like airmass arrives.

THURSDAY: Expect plenty of sun today with a slightly warmer afternoon in the upper 70s. Some clouds could move in at times, but no rain is expected.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds will continue increasing overnight, and some rain is possible after midnight. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Signs are pointing to scattered showers through the morning into the early afternoon, tapering into the afternoon hours. Highs may hold in the upper 70s, but if early rain moves out and clearing occurs, temperatures could sneak into the lower 80s.

WEEKEND: Saturday still looks relatively inactive weather-wise, though a few showers can’t be ruled out. A slightly better chance for afternoon showers and storms moves in Sunday with highs in the 80s both days.

NEXT WEEK: A relatively unsettled, summer-like pattern looks to continue. Expect at least a 30-40% chance of rain each day with highs in the 80s.