Increasing rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a dry start to our week, chances for rain will be picking up through the middle of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: A mostly calm and clear night. Overnight lows will be mild, in the middle 70s. Conditions are going to be humid.

TUESDAY: Early morning is expected to be dry. Rain chances increase after about 10a, continuing through the rest of the day and into the evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows will drop into the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Low 90s are expected again for the middle of our week. Heavy clouds will hold. Rain potential holds off until later in the day. Early evening and into the night is when this scattered chance is likely. Lows again drop into the middle 70s.

TROPICS: As of this morning, we have a named storm. Tropical Storm Erin is spinning in the eastern part of the Atlantic, off of the African coast. Luckily, it is still several several miles away from impacting the US. TS Erin is moving to the West at about 21MPH, with a pressure of 1004 mb. Maximum sustained winds were 45mph at 4PM.