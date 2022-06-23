Increasingly hot and dry through Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Increasingly hot and dry conditions will persist through Saturday. A front will inch closer to the region by Monday and bring cooler temperatures, less humidity, and rain chances.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Mild and pleasant-feeling. Low near 70 degrees. Some locations may dip into the upper 60s!

FRIDAY: Hot, but a little less humid. Mostly sunny skies. High near 95 degrees.

SATURDAY: Hot and increasingly humid, especially near the MS/AL state line. Mostly sunny skies. High near 98 degrees.

SUNDAY & BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK: A front will start to slow down and approach from the north Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, but a few showers are possible. Chance of rain Sunday: 20%. The front will slowly drift southward through the region Monday and bring a better chance for showers and storms. Chance of rain Monday: 40%. Monday and Tuesday will be cooler and less humid, with highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great night!

Posted by: Dylan Hudler (Twitter: @DylanHudlerWX)