Independence Day booms sales for local package store

Justin Wilkerson is the general manager of a local liquor store. He said business has been booming business this Independence Day.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – This year’s 4th of July has become a 4 Day Holiday weekend for many. That means more time for rest, relaxation, and refreshment.

“This past weekend was very busy and we are expecting today to be even busier,” said Wilkerson.

People are buying their last-minute goods to prepare for a fun-filled 4th of July.

For many, that includes a quick trip to pick up a few adult beverages.

“There is already a flood of people rolling in this morning getting ready for the 4th, it’s a busy holiday,” said Wilkerson.

Wilkerson said holidays always bring in an influx of customers, and the extended weekend has business booming even more.

“Holiday season always picks up. Everybody is in town visiting family and celebrating their holiday and they want some happiness in a bottle is what I call it to celebrate that holiday,” said Wilkerson.

Wilkerson said his store has more than 2,000 options, and since they have a cigar shop for a neighbor, many customers choose them for convenience.

“We’ve got a one-stop shop for everything. If you don’t like wine and liquor then of course you have got beer right in the back of over there, so that is one of the reasons why we are so busy because we are a one-stop shop…If you can’t find what you need here then you are not going to find it anywhere,” said Wilkerson.

While customers may relax on the holiday, the staff is still on their A-Game.

“I always train all of my staff to make sure if they look young to ID them and just make sure we don’t sell to minors. That’s always a big thing,” said Wilkerson.

Frank’s will be open during its regular store hours today.

They encourage everyone to drink responsibly this 4th of July

