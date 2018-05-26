Indiana teacher who tackled shooter released from hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana middle school teacher credited for tackling a male student armed with two handguns has been released from the hospital. Jason Seaman was released from Indiana University Health on Saturday afternoon, CBS affiliate WTTV reports.

Seaman was shot three times: once in the stomach, hip and arm. The former college football player who doubles as a football coach and science teacher is being called a hero after putting himself between his students and the bullets.

He was transported following the shooting Friday morning at Noblesville West Middle School. Thirteen-year-old Ella Whistler was also shot Friday. Her family said she’s in critical, but stable condition.

“What do you think about the sacrifice Mr. Seaman made?” CBS News asked seventh grader Karen Cantor-Reyes.

“I have no words because it was such an amazing act of caring,” she said.

This is the 17th school shooting this year and fourth of the month. The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers, and months after the school attack that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida.

The Florida attack inspired students from that school and others throughout the country to call for more restrictions on access to guns.

After the Indiana attack, students were bused to the Noblesville High School gym, where hundreds of parents and other family members arrived to retrieve them.

CBS News’ Adriana Diaz contributed to this report.