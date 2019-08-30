Indictment issued in Ole Miss student death

OXFORD (WCBI) – A Lafayette County grand jury has indicted former Ole Miss student Brandon Theesfeld on a capital murder charge. Theesfeld’s attorney Tony Farese tells WCBI the grand jury is saying the murder took place during a kidnapping which gave them the basis for the capital murder charge. The case started July 20th when the body of Ally Kostial was found near a hunting lodge in Harmontown . Theesfeld was arrested two days later in connection with the death. Farese met with his client Friday afternoon and says Theesfeld remains steadfast that he is innocent. Farese says they plan to plead not guilty during his arraignment next week.