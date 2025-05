Indictment returned for three men in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County grand jury returns indictments against three men.

Lewayne Robertson has been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

JaKorey Gibbs and Kenzell Guyton are both charged with armed robbery.

The shooting happened in November 2024.

A man was shot twice.

Prosecutors allege pills and money were taken from the victim.

No trial date has been set.

