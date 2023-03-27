Individual FEMA assistance approved for Mississippi storm victims

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Individual assistance from FEMA has been approved for storm victims in Mississippi.

However, disaster recovery centers have not opened.

To get a jump start on your FEMA paperwork, there are a few things to know.

You must file an insurance claim first. You must also report your damage to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. You can do that on the MEMA app.

Once you are ready to complete your paperwork for FEMA, you can call 1-800-621-FEMA or go online to disasterassistance.gov.

The disaster number is DR 4697.

If you had damage and do not live in Monroe or Montgomery counties, you should still report it to your local EMA office.

