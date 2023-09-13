Inflation’s impact on your bank account: Blame high gas prices

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The latest inflation numbers show high gas prices are to blame for sticker shock in your bank account.

Here’s a snapshot of what Triple-A shows across the country and across the region.

The national average is $3.84. That’s higher than a week ago.

Mississippi and Alabama are also showing higher prices than a week ago.

The Magnolia State sits at an average of $3.29. A year ago, that number was $0.10 cheaper.

Right now, Alabama’s average for a gallon of regular is $3.41.

If you’re looking to find the best deal at the pump, on average, Triple A said the lowest prices can be found in Clay County at $3.20 a gallon.

The highest prices in our viewing area can be found in Lamar County, Alabama at $3.49.

Calhoun County in north Mississippi sits at $3.41 a gallon.

